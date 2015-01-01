Abstract

Childhood is a unique part of human life that prepares children for a healthy and dynamic adulthood. 1 However, some children face conditions that are not appropriate including forced working, early marriage and pregnancy. 2 Child marriage is a harmful practice, 3 generally defined as marriage before 18 years. It is a public health issue, especially in developing countries, although it is reported that the practice may be reducing, with the proportion of young women (20-24 years) who were married as children decreasing by 15% globally in the last 10 years. 4



Across the globe, the highest levels of child marriage are reported in sub-Saharan Africa (35%), South Asia (30%), Latin America and the Caribbean (24%), the Middle East and North Africa (17%), and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (12%). According to UNFPA, disruptions in planned efforts to end child marriage due to COVID-19 could result in an additional 13 million child marriages between 2020 and 2030. 5 Child marriage is considered a fundamental violation of human rights with widespread and long-term consequences for girls including mental health issues, lack of access to education and career opportunities and adverse health effects. 6 Pregnancy and childbirth are the main causes of health consequences. 7 A significant association is observed between early marriage and depression. 8 In addition, it is demonstrated that age at marriage has a significant direct relationship with marital satisfaction. 9



Child marriage in Iran is lower than in many regions of the world but still considerable. 10 UNICEF data on Iran show that 3% of women (20-24 years) were first married or in a union before 15 years of age, and 17% before 18 years. 11 Cultural and traditional practices, driven by poverty and low awareness of the risks of child marriage in girls, were important reasons for child marriage. 12 Others identify cultural family values, religious beliefs, women's low autonomy in decision-making and response to social, emotional and sexual needs as reasons. 13 In Iran, the age of majority (legal adulthood) is 9 years for girls and 15 years for boys (Article 1210 of the Civil Code, 1991).



While marriageable age is defined at 13 years for girls and 15 years for boys, there is no specific age limit for marriage in Iran and marriage is possible at any age (Amendment of Article 1041 of the Civil Code, 1041, 2002).



Although the mean age at marriage among females in Iran seems to be increasing, 14 early marriage still remains a concern. To address early marriage it is necessary to comprehensively assess aspects including prevalence, different causes and negative consequences, 15 but there is unfortunately no clear picture of the current situation regarding child marriage in Iran. This article aims to contribute to the evidence base by estimating the prevalence of marriage in children using 2006, 2011 and 2016 national census data.

