Silva A, Jayakody S, Ranasinghe N, Manawaduge A, Perera K. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.wem.2020.06.012

33032932

Blood-bellied coral snake (Calliophis haematoetron) is a recently discovered forest-dwelling species of elapid hitherto known from 3 specimens found from central Sri Lanka. Herein we describe the first authenticated case of blood-bellied coral snakebite. The victim, an 11-mo-old infant who received the bite while handling the snake at her home, had mild transient swelling at the bite site. The patient had no clinical or laboratory evidence of systemic envenoming. We highlight the importance of clinicians being aware of the occurrence of this potentially medically important elapid snake in anthropogenic habitats.


Language: en

infant; Calliophis; elapidae; envenoming; snakebite

