Cassone M, Vollmer T, Factor M, Sallade TD. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1016/j.wem.2020.06.006

33032933

Bear attacks, although rare, can inflict life-threatening injuries. We present the case of a 50-y-old woman from rural Pennsylvania who was attacked by a North American black bear, Ursus americanus. She sustained multiple complex injuries including near-complete scalp avulsion, bilateral ear avulsions, and fractures of the face, ribs, and pelvis. These injuries are similar to those sustained in other bear maulings reported in the literature and required both acute intervention and a multidisciplinary approach to recovery.


Ursus americanus; animal attack; scalp avulsion

