Baird K, Creedy DK, Brandjerdporn G, Gillespie K. Women Birth 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33032957
BACKGROUND: Domestic and family violence (DFV) is known to escalate during pregnancy. Routine screening for DFV in maternity departments is a widely acceptable practice according to staff and women. This study is part of a 3-year follow-up of an organisational intervention evaluation and aimed to identify clinicians' perceptions of current practices, as well as barriers and enablers to DFV antenatal screening.
Barriers; Interviews; Routine screening; Domestic and family violence; Enablers; Midwives