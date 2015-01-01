Abstract

Children with food allergies report relatively high rates of bullying compared with the general population. Scholars have raised concerns that children with food allergies may be targeted for bullying because accommodation policies can isolate the child or generate stigma among peers. Yet, few have empirically examined the extent to which accommodation policies relate to bullying victimization or considered bullying beyond that which is committed by peers. This study examines if having a 504 plan and having more serious food allergy conditions are related to bullying victimization among children with food allergies by considering bullying committed by peers and school staff. Data were collected using a web-based survey of parents of children with food allergies (N = 613).



RESULTS show that having a 504 plan is related to increased odds that children with food allergies are bullied by both peers and school staff.

