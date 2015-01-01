|
Gardella JH, Fisher BW, Teurbe-Tolon AR, Ketner B, Nation M. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2020; 2(2): 114-128.
Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group
The efficacy of youth violence prevention policies, programs, and practices partly depends on understanding the reasons for why students are targeted for victimization. However, what is known about why some students are targeted for victimization over others is limited to researcher-generated reasons and therefore may risk ecological validity. This study used a qualitative open-coding content analyses to make sense of 8531 students' open-ended responses about the reasons why they were targeted for victimization at school.
