Paez GR. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2020; 2(2): 149-159.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
Cyberbullying continues to be prevalent among adolescents, and advancing technology provides more ways for this harmful behavior to persist. Using data from the Health Behavior in School-Aged Children survey administered by the World Health Organization, this study examines the influence of individual, attachment, and victimization characteristics of 12,642 adolescents on the likelihood to cyberbully.
Language: en