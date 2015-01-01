Abstract

The small body of research exploring implementation of state anti-bullying law has noted that while many teachers and administrators report awareness of the law and an expectation for implementation, few report changes in the culture of their schools. Possible reasons for the disconnection between legislation and impact include policy and its implementation. Researchers have found substantial variation in the "fidelity of implementation of policy interventions for bullying" (Hall and Chapman 2018, p. 510). This study explores the implementation of LGBT-inclusive anti-bullying law in New York State through the stories of key participants in the Dignity Act Task Force, a statewide group selected to guide implementation. Participants perceived resistance from the New York State Education Department to developing Dignity Act implementation resources that engaged with LGBT inclusion in any meaningful way. While LGBT students were always listed among the law's protected categories, implementation resources written specifically to address vulnerabilities and stigma experienced by LGBT students and families were generally dismissed as unnecessary.

Language: en