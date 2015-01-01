|
Sanders CE. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2019; 1(2): 147-157.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The occurrence of bullying and cyber-bullying is widespread throughout the world, and serious consequences of this complex phenomenon continue to plague individuals and society. Many studies have revealed a link between victimization and multiple adversities including health and quality of life issues. Since very little research attention has been given to evaluate victimization and breakfast-eating behavior in adults, the current study sought to examine the association between breakfast skipping, psychological distress, and victimization (both traditional and cyber). Three hundred eighty-two undergraduate students (235 females, 147 males) enrolled in Introductory Psychology completed surveys assessing bullying involvement, psychological distress, and breakfast-eating tendencies.
