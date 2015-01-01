SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mullen PR, Sperandio K, Hagedorn WB, Hilert A. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2019; 5(3): 275-289.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23727810.2019.1671759

Substance use among high school age youth is pervasive and troublesome. School counselors serve in ideal roles to intervene and prevent substance-related problems; however, school counselors often feel ill prepared to address this issue. Therefore, we discuss school counselors' application of the Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) model to screen and intervene as a structured approach to address problematic substance use with high school students. In addition, we present a case study to illustrate how school counselors can use this strategy in their work with high school students who experience substance-related problems. We conclude with implications for research and school counseling practice.


SBIRT; school counseling; screening and intervention; substance use

