SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Campbell AJ, Lanthier RP, Weiss BA, Shaine MD. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2019; 5(1): 18-34.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23727810.2018.1556989

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Few studies have explored large, school-wide mindfulness programs targeted at adolescents in naturalistic settings, while still including key design elements like control groups. The authors explored the impact of a six-week large-scale mindfulness program in a high school setting on adolescent participants' subjective wellbeing, perceived stress, and emotion regulation. Participants were divided into control and treatment groups and completed pre- and post-tests on the various outcomes. Participation in the program was associated with a significant decline in perceived stress, although the effect size was small, potentially because of limitations associated with the naturalistic setting. Suggestions for future research linking mindfulness programs to adolescent mental health are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; mindfulness; secondary school; stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print