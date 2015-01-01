Abstract

This article addresses factors presented in the literature related to the unique experiences of queer adolescent dating and sexuality across individual, familial, and school-community domains. The article also provides an important synthesis and operationalization of queer identity, queer adolescent dating and sexuality, access to affirmative spaces, queer-inclusive education, and legal implications. The authors build upon the limited counseling literature addressing queer adolescent dating and sexuality by providing culturally responsive and proactive implications for counselors, counselor educators, and supervisors. A case study and discussion is used to highlight potential actionable suggestions for counselors, counselor educators, and supervisors.

Language: en