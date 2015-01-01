Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an unhealthy coping strategy that some adolescents utilize as a way to manage the multitude of stressors in their lives. Individual counseling is often a common modality to treat NSSI in adolescents when discovered; however, available research discussed the importance of family involvement when treating adolescents with self-harm characteristics (Kelada et al., 2016). The purpose of this article is to define adolescent NSSI, describe how NSSI is addressed in counseling, discuss the importance of parent consultation when treating adolescents, and provide case illustrations for counselors to consider how to incorporate parent consultation into practice.

Language: en