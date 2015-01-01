SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ceballos PL, Lin YW, Bratton SC, Lindo N. J. Child Adolesc. Couns. 2019; 5(1): 73-88.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23727810.2018.1556983

This pilot study examined the comparative effects of two empirically supported, manualized parenting programs, Child Parent Relationship Therapy (CPRT) and Systematic Training for Effective Parenting (STEP), with low-income, immigrant Latina mothers reporting high levels of parental stress and child internalizing problems.

FINDINGS from a 2 (group) × 2 (times) repeated-measures analysis of variance (ANOVA) indicated that, compared to STEP, CPRT demonstrated a medium to large treatment effect (ηp2 =.117) on children's internalizing problems, although between group differences were not statistically significant.

RESULTS for parental stress indicated no statistically or practically significant between-group differences. Within-group treatment effects revealed larger effects for the CPRT group for internalizing behavior problems (CPRT, d = 2.51; STEP, d = 0.73) and parental stress (CPRT, d = 1.29; STEP, d = 0.82). Clinical significance of the findings indicated greater improvement for children and mothers in the CPRT group.


internalized behaviors; Latinos; parental stress

