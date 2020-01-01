|
Uzogara EE. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
32914992
OBJECTIVE: Consequences of colorism are well documented, yet little is known about its relationship with political views of racial/ethnic minorities. Although a very small literature found no evidence that skin tone shapes political attitudes of Latinx Americans, the present study was the first to extend this to immigration and language policy preferences. Because support for public policies is an important mechanism through which inequality is either reduced or reproduced, this filled an important gap in the literature on colorism and political behavior.
Language: en