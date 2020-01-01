Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Experiences of racial discrimination are common for Black Americans and have been associated with depression and sleep disturbance, factors likely involved in the insidious development of health disparities. The current study replicates these associations and examines longitudinal linkages.

METHOD: Black American couples (men: N = 248, Mage = 40, SD = 9; women: N = 277, Mage = 37, SD = 7) and their children, aged 9 to 14 (N = 276, Mage = 11, SD = 1), completed measures of experiences of racial discrimination, depressive symptoms, and sleep problems at baseline and 8-month follow-up. In separate analyses for men, women, and youth, we examined concurrent and prospective associations of racial discrimination with depressive symptoms and sleep problems, then used longitudinal indirect effect models to examine whether depressive symptoms in response to racial discrimination led to increased sleep problems, or vice versa.

RESULTS: Racial discrimination was associated concurrently with depressive symptoms and sleep problems for all family members. Prospective associations were also found with depressive symptoms and sleep problems in fathers and youth, and sleep problems in mothers. Longitudinal models showed significant indirect effects of racial discrimination on change in sleep problems through depressive symptoms for fathers and mothers, and a similar, but nonsignificant, pattern in youth. There were no indirect effects on change in depressive symptoms through sleep problems.

CONCLUSIONS: Persistent associations of racial discrimination with depressive symptoms and sleep problems reflect a lasting impact of racial discrimination. Because discrimination's effects on depression may contribute to increased sleep problems over time, interventions that buffer the effects of discrimination on depressive symptoms may also reduce sleep problems. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

