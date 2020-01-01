|
OBJECTIVES: Discrimination, once unmistakable, has taken on subtler forms as exemplified by microaggressions-daily, seemingly harmless indignities that send negative messages to minority group members (Sue, Capodilupo, et al., 2007). Furthermore, unique microaggressions exist for individuals who possess more than one stigmatized identity. For example, racial/ethnic minorities who are also lesbian, gay, or bisexual face discrimination that is unlike racism or heterosexism alone or in combination. Thus, to meaningfully investigate how dually marginalized individuals experience various forms of contemporary, covert discrimination, scholars need access to paradigms that better capture their existential realities. Specifically, greater attention must be paid to how interlocking social categories shape experiences of subtle discrimination. To this end, we demonstrate how to conceptualize quantitative research that is mindful of intersectionality-or the interconnection of social identities in creating overlapping and interdependent systems of oppression.
