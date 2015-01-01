|
Citation
|
Karakoç E, Demirtaş K, Ekemen S, Ayyıldız A, Yelken B. Turkish Journal of Intensive Care 2019; 18: 43-46.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Because of the high mortality and morbidity, mushroom poisoning is a significant medical emergency that causes liver and kidney damage; however, its effect on cardiac functions has not been established yet. We aimed to present a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by mushroom and complicated with hepatic, renal and cardiac toxicity. Patients who had mushroom poisoning should also be evaluated especially in terms of cardiac dysfunction with clinic signs, electrocardiography, cardiac enzyme tests and echocardiography.
Language: en