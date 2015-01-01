Abstract

Because of the high mortality and morbidity, mushroom poisoning is a significant medical emergency that causes liver and kidney damage; however, its effect on cardiac functions has not been established yet. We aimed to present a 44-year-old woman who was poisoned by mushroom and complicated with hepatic, renal and cardiac toxicity. Patients who had mushroom poisoning should also be evaluated especially in terms of cardiac dysfunction with clinic signs, electrocardiography, cardiac enzyme tests and echocardiography.



Keywords: Mushroom poisoning, cardiotoxicity, amatoxin



ÖZ Yüksek mortalite ve morbidite nedeniyle mantar zehirlenmesi karaciğerde ve böbreklerde hasara neden olan önemli bir acil durumdur, ancak kardiyak fonksiyonlara olan etkisi henüz belirlenmemiştir. Kardiyotoksisite, hepatik toksisite, nefrotoksisite ile komplike olmuş 44 yaşında bir kadın mantar zehirlenmesi olgusunu sunmayı amaçladık. Mantar zehirlenmesi olan hastalar klinik belirtiler, elektrokardiyografi, ekokardiyografi, kardiyak enzimlerle kardiyak zehirlenme açısından da değerlendirilmelidir.



Anahtar Kelimeler: Mantar zehirlenmesi, kardiyotoksisite, amatoksin

Language: en