Abstract

This essay begins from reproductive justice's understandings of sexual violence and the five circles model of holistic human sexuality. From this theoretical standpoint I argue that racism and ableism are forms of sexual violence, affecting how people experience intimacy as well as sexualization, health, sensuality, and more. By reviewing theatre's specific entanglements with racism and ableism, I interrogate the foundations of intimacy choreography in practice, outline challenges of addressing racism and ableism on the stage, and explore the opportunities for sexual justice offered by centering the experiences of people of color and disabled people in intimacy choreography's considerations of sexual violence.

