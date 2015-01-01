Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Children for various reasons are always among the most vulnerable in society. They do not have the ability to protect themselves and need to help of adults including their parents and in the case of parents incompetency, issue including child abuse will occur. Therefore the current research was conducted to study the parent's Perspectives from child abuse.



Method: The present study was a qualitative research. The statistical population all of parents whose children were studying in primary schools in a district of Tabriz in 2018 and interview was conducted with 31 people. The main method of data collection was semi structured interviews with open questions and the data were analyzed by inductive analysis of qualitative content. The validity and reliability of this study was rooted in four axes of "Credibility, Transferability, and Reconceptualization and Trustworthiness ".



Results: Data analysis led to the extraction of 3 main Categories, including the concept of child abuse, the range of child abuse and child abuse of deficiencies.



Conclusion: Parents' awareness of the three concepts of child physical abuse, child emotional abuse and child abuse neglected was good, but their level of knowledge about child sexual abuse was limited and focused more on its known aspects. Their emphasis on solving economic and social problems and ways to increase affection in their families reflects the depth of their attention to the roots of this problem to prevent and control it. In addition, the vulnerability rate of children in the current society has increased and in particular, child sexual abuse has increased more sensitivity; therefore, the need for parents awareness a to be informed of child abuse for preventing It is felt more and more. In this regard; the role of educational Authorities such as schools and the media is very important and it is necessary to provide educational programs for parents and children in this field.



Keywords: Acquaint, Child abuse, Child Sexual Abuse, Parenting Perspective, Qualitative content analysis

Language: en