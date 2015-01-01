|
Firoozi M, Feiz Abadi Z. Iran J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2020; 6(4): 21-29.
(Copyright © 2020, Iranian nursing scientific association)
INTRODUCTION: Parents (especially mothers) undergo severe stress and experience psychological distress after the diagnosis of their childchr('39')s cancer. there are individual differences among mothers in distress tolerance. The main purpose of this study was to determine the role of the mother's distress tolerance on the internalization and externalization problems in children with cancer.
