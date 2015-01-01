SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sathiaruban S, Ghetheswaran S, Weerakkody RM. Jaffna medical journal 2019; 31(2): 48-50.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.4038/jmj.v31i2.83

Veeram is a local term used in Nothern Sri Lanka, for impure mercury (II) chloride. (HgCl2). We describe a case with acute, suicidal, mercury (II) chloride poisoning, who presented with confusion, acidosis and renal shut down. He was managed with mercury chelation using penicillamine, and acutre renal failure with hemodialysis. He made a complete renal recovery on discharge, and on follow up he did not have any neurological symptoms, and have made a complete clinical recovery. A discussion on the acute mercury poisoning follows.

Keywords: Mercury chloride, Renal failure, Chelation, Hemodialysis


