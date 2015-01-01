Abstract

This study examined the status of bullying behavior among college students in the world of MMOG (massive multiplayer online games), as well as risk factors that influence the bullying behavior of MMOG players and the impacts on individuals. A total of 290 university students in Taiwan completed an anonymous questionnaire to facilitate the assessment of the MMOG bullying behavior they had experienced during the previous month. The measurement tool covered MMOG bullying behavior, coping strategies, satisfaction with life and mental/physical health. The surveyed students indicated that people who were seen as chronic losers, sore losers and blamers were the most frequently-seen bullies. Typical desktop MMOG players, i.e. male junior/senior college students, scored higher for bullying behavior. Meanwhile, MMOG bullies showed a lower level of satisfaction with life. Finally, the bullying behavior of college students in the MMOG world was found to be a significant predicator of coping strategies in all dimensions.

