Aim



The purpose of present study was to find relationship between aggression and delinquency and to investigate moderating role of drug use between aggression and delinquency among adults.



Sample and methods



Convenient sampling was used to select research sample consisting (N=300) adult males. Participants of study included 150 drug users and 150 non drug users, selected from different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including rehabilitation centers, psychological clinics and few offices. The age of participants ranged from 25-35 years. Informed consent was taken from participants before filling the questionnaires. The research protocols were administered to participants along with verbal instructions. They included demographic sheet, Aggression Scale, Self-Reported Delinquency Scale and Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST-10). The data from this method was tabulated to conclude the results of research using SPSS software. Reliability analysis, Correlation, t test and regression analysis were used to test hypotheses of the study. Data was statistically analyzed by statistical package for social sciences (SPSS23 V).



Results and conclusion



The results showed that aggression and delinquency were positively correlated with each other whereas delinquency was positively correlated with drug use. Aggression also had a positive relation with drug use. These findings are in line with previous research findings.



RESULTS further explained that drug use act as a moderator among aggression and delinquency for male adults. Moreover, the results indicated that drug users have significantly high rates of aggression as compared to drug non-users. Similarly, drug users are higher in delinquency as compared to drug non-users.



Suggestion



The sample of the study was selected only from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. For future studies, corporate evaluations among several cities can be conducted with a good sample size.

