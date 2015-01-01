Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

Trauma death is one of the most preventable deaths by various efforts in the healthcare sector. The establishment of a regional trauma center will aid in efforts to reduce mortality. On the other hand, the effects of trauma centers on pediatric trauma in Korea are not fully understood. This study compared the clinical outcomes of severe pediatric trauma patients before and after the regional trauma center was set into action.



Method:

A cross-sectional, retrospective analysis was performed on the medical records in a single regional emergency and trauma center from November 2014 to October 2016 and from January 2017 to December 2018. The general demographic information, injury details, and clinical outcome data were collected. The cases were divided into two groups, the before and after groups, and comparisons were made.



Results:

Seventy-three patients were included in the study. Thirty-seven patients were in the before group, and 36 were in the after group. The mortality (21.6% to 5.6%, P=0.04) and interhospital transfer rate (27.0% to 8.3%, P=0.03) were lower in after group than in the before group. On the other hand, the time to receive a transfusion, operation, and intensive care unit (ICU) admission did not differ significantly. The lengths of the emergency department, ICU, and hospital stay were also similar in the two groups.



Conclusion:

For severe pediatric trauma patients, the mortality and transfer rates decreased after implementing the trauma center. On the other hand, the implementation itself was not identified as a major factor, and the time required to receive a definite treatment or length of stay did not change significantly.

Language: ko