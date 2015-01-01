Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical abuse among primary school children has been recognized as a major health problem all over the world, it results in actual or potential harm to the child's health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.



AIM: to assess child physical abuse among primary school children.



DESIGN: Descriptive study was conducted for the study. Subjects: childrenage from 10 to 12 years oldfrom bothgenders, so 297 child representing 16% of all children enrolled in the 4th, 5th, and 6th educational grade. Setting: multistage random sample was chosen from three primary schools from Balteem city at Kafer ElSheikh governorate. Tools: two tools were used for data collection. Firsttool: part (1): child sociodemographic data, child's family socio-demographic and socioeconomic data, medical history of the child. Part (2): primary school children knowledge about physical abuse. Part (3): The predisposing risk factors leading to physical abuse among primary school children. Part (4): Primary school children behaviors related to physical abuse. Part (5): Assessment of primary school children according to their exposure to physical abuse. Part (6): Health consequences of physical abuse among primary school children. Second tool: Observational checklist for primary school children.



RESULTS: Majority of the child were exposed to physical abuse. Fractures, &lose of appetite/anorexia and stretching in the face were presenting physical consequences among the PSC. Psychological consequences included continuous anxiety, tension, vandalism and bed wetting. Child physical abuse was negatively correlated with mothers, fathers' education and sufficient family income/monthly need, positive physical health consequences and positive scholar achievement. Except illiterate and negative physical health consequences and scholar achievement which were positively correlated with physical abuse. Recommendations: Further research studies should be undertaken to investigate the physical abuse confounding factors among school students to tailor and implement adequate preventive programs.

