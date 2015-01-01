|
Walters GD. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(3): 303-318.
(Copyright © 2020, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Desistance from crime can occur at any age but is most likely to occur during the adolescence-to-adult transition. The purpose of this study was to determine whether one facet of a criminal identity (i.e., reflected appraisals as a delinquent) impedes future desistance in male youth making the transition from adolescence to adulthood, controlling for family structure, social influence, low self-control, prior delinquency, and age of delinquency onset. Longitudinal data furnished by 284 members of the Marion County Youth Study, all of whom were male and 98% of whom were White, each with histories of delinquency, were subjected to binary logistic regression analysis and causal mediation analysis.
