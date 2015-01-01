Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) continues to be a widely prevalent problem and has strong negative consequences for women and children. Parenting effectively (for example, practicing warm and supportive parenting and refraining from the use of physical discipline) may be very difficult for women who have experienced IPV and who have children. At the same time, parenting behaviors such as the use of warm and supportive parenting or the use of physical discipline, have consequences for children's mental and emotional well-being and also for their development. Latent profile analysis was used to examine parenting behavior using data from 184 participants in a study of women and children exposed to IPV. The results of this analysis suggested two closely similar underlying latent profiles of parenting behavior. The article concludes with a discussion of the implications, including possible new directions for reducing stigma and decreasing rates of child maltreatment.

Language: en