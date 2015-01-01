SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Águila-Otero A, Bravo A, Santos I, Del Valle JF. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 112: e104923.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104923

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In many countries, adolescents in the child protection system present with serious emotional and behavioral problems. In order to address their specific needs, therapeutic residential care (TRC) programs have been created. The goal of this study is to analyze the profile of 353 adolescents in TRC in Spain. Data on family history, high-risk behaviors and their process of intervention in the child welfare system were collected, as well as the clinical profile through the Youth Self-Report (YSR).

RESULTS showed a high frequency of high-risk behaviours, especially violent behaviours, substance abuse, running away and suicidal behaviors. About 90% of the sample had a history of continuous mental health treatments starting at an average of 10 years old. About 70% of the sample scored above the clinical threshold of the YSR. Girls exhibited a specific pattern of risk behaviors and mental health needs, showing greater psychological distress and a more complex profile.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Child welfare system; Mental health problems; Sex differences; Therapeutic residential care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print