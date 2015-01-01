|
Águila-Otero A, Bravo A, Santos I, Del Valle JF. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 112: e104923.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
In many countries, adolescents in the child protection system present with serious emotional and behavioral problems. In order to address their specific needs, therapeutic residential care (TRC) programs have been created. The goal of this study is to analyze the profile of 353 adolescents in TRC in Spain. Data on family history, high-risk behaviors and their process of intervention in the child welfare system were collected, as well as the clinical profile through the Youth Self-Report (YSR).
Adolescents; Child welfare system; Mental health problems; Sex differences; Therapeutic residential care