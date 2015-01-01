Abstract

Most cases of ligature strangulation are generally homicides, and deaths due to suicide or accident are rare. We present a very rare case of a man using a recliner sofa as an aid for strangulation. The deceased, a man in his 50s, cut his wrists using an industrial cutter several times and placed his hands into a bathtub containing warm water, which, however, did not lead to death. His suicide attempt through self-ligature strangulation using a recliner in the living room finally resulted in his death. After considering the results of the scene investigation, testimony of the witnesses, and the autopsy findings, the cause of death was determined to be self-ligature strangulation, and wrist incisions were found to be a contributory cause of death.





Keywords: Asphyxia; Suicide; Recliner

