Abstract

Many people end their lives by committing suicide every year. Most of these people inflict their own death using a method that is considered least painful such as hanging, gun shots, and drug overdose. Some choose to use their surroundings and jump off high buildings. We here present two cases of extremely rare suicide methods compared to the typically observed self-inflicted deaths. In the first case, a woman amputated her foot above the ankle with a kitchen knife, and in the second case, a man used an abrasive saw to cut his neck. Both victims had a psychiatric problem consistent with schizophrenia. Examination of these extraordinary death cases warrants a thorough scene investigation and an autopsy to determine past and present psychiatric illnesses and drug prescriptions.





Keywords: Schizophrenia; Suicide, Amputation

Language: ko