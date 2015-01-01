SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Z, Yang W, Wushour S. Journal of Control Science and Engineering 2020; 2020: e4206919.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1155/2020/4206919

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Road traffic accidents are a concrete manifestation of road traffic safety levels. The current traffic accident prediction has a problem of low accuracy. In order to provide traffic management departments with more accurate forecast data, it can be applied in the traffic management system to help make scientific decisions. This paper establishes a traffic accident prediction model based on LSTM-GBRT (long short-term memory, gradient boosted regression trees) and predicts traffic accident safety level indicators by training traffic accident-related data. Compared with various regression models and neural network models, the experimental results show that the LSTM-GBRT model has a good fitting effect and robustness. The LSTM-GBRT model can accurately predict the safety level of traffic accidents, so that the traffic management department can better grasp the situation of traffic safety levels.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print