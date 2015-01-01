Abstract

BACKGROUND: This report evaluates whether anger attacks (sudden uncharacteristic bouts of anger that are associated with autonomic arousal and/or aggression) in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) are associated with elevated suicidal ideation (SI; active suicidal thoughts and plans).



METHODS: Participants of Establishing Moderators and Biosignatures of Antidepressant Response in Clinical Care (EMBARC) study who completed Massachusetts General Hospital Anger Attack Questionnaire (AAQ) at baseline were included (n = 293). Levels of SI (suicidal thoughts factor of Concise Health Risk Tracking) were compared at baseline with generalized linear models, and during Stage 1 (baseline-to-week-8) and Stage 2 (week-8-to-week-16) with repeated-measures mixed model analyses. Covariates included age, sex, race, ethnicity, site, and treatment arm.



RESULTS: At baseline, participants with (n = 109) versus without anger attacks (n = 184) had higher levels of SI (Cohen's d effect size [d] = 1.20). Those with ≥9 anger attacks in the past month had significantly higher SI than those with 1-2 (d = 1.21), 3-4 (d = 1.48), and 5-8 (d = 0.94) anger attacks in the past month. Furthermore, participants with anger attacks at baseline reported higher SI at each post-baseline visit (both Stages 1 and 2) of EMBARC study (d = 0.39-0.77; all p < .05). Associations between anger attacks and SI were significant even after controlling for irritability, hostility, anxious arousal, depression, suicide propensity, and self-reported pain at baseline and lifetime suicidal tendencies. Similar results were found in participants with aggressive behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Anger attacks in outpatients with MDD may be associated with chronically elevated SI. Clinical Trials Registration: Establishing Moderators and Biosignatures of Antidepressant Response for Clinical Care for Depression (EMBARC); NCT01407094; https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01407094.

