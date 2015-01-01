Abstract

AIMS: We examined whether (a) the number of strip clubs per capita and (b) the proportion of clubs with "high-risk characteristics" were significantly associated with rates of sexual violence (SV) and other violent crime at the county level.



METHODS: Using large, public data sets, we tested effects across 926 counties (13 U.S. states), controlling for percent below the poverty line and alcohol outlets per capita.



RESULTS: We found that rates of strip clubs were significantly associated with violent crime, but not SV, in all but one model (accounting for Saturday hours). Counties with greater proportions of "high-risk" strip clubs (i.e., greater days and hours of operation, drink specials, full-nudity policies, or private rooms) have higher rates of SV. All models, except the full-nudity policy model, demonstrated increased rates of violent crime.



CONCLUSIONS: These results provide information for community-level violence prevention and equips stakeholders with information to create safer communities.

