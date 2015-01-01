Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) impose a worldwide burden on public health and economy. RTIs result in a wide range of immediate and long-term consequences. However, little is known about post-discharge consequences of RTIs at national levels. In addition, reliable and producing valid data mostly through prospective studies is fundamentally required to address the issue. The aim of this paper was to describe the research protocol for development and psychometric evaluation of post-discharge consequences of road traffic injuries as part of the Persian Traffic Cohort (PTC) and complementary to the Iranian Integrated Road Traffic Injury Registry (IRTIR).



METHODS: Literature review and expert's opinion were used to develop data collection tools. Registry timeframe was designed based on experts' opinion. Reliability of tools will be assessed using intra- and inter-rater reliability. The pilot phase of the Phone interviews on Post-discharge Consequences of Road Traffic Injuries (PCRTI) will be conducted in Tabriz in 2019.



RESULTS: The PCRTI is designed to be applied at three different time points: one, six and twelve months after the crash. The PCRTI tools' main domains are: demographic, psychological, medical, social and financial which will be assessed through PC-PTSD, PHQ2, WHODAS, SES-Iran, EQ-5D-3L and Economic assessment standardized tools. The descriptive outcomes will be reported to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.



CONCLUSIONS: The protocol satisfies the requirements of developing valid data collection tools for PCRTI.

