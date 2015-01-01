|
Marin S, Sadeghi-Bazargani H, Farahbakhsh M, Ala A, Poustchi H, Pourasghar F. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2020; 12(3): e1368.
(Copyright © 2020, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
33037793
BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) impose a worldwide burden on public health and economy. RTIs result in a wide range of immediate and long-term consequences. However, little is known about post-discharge consequences of RTIs at national levels. In addition, reliable and producing valid data mostly through prospective studies is fundamentally required to address the issue. The aim of this paper was to describe the research protocol for development and psychometric evaluation of post-discharge consequences of road traffic injuries as part of the Persian Traffic Cohort (PTC) and complementary to the Iranian Integrated Road Traffic Injury Registry (IRTIR).
