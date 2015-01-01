|
Gill TM, Bhasin S, Reuben DB, Latham NK, Araujo K, Ganz DA, Boult C, Wu AW, Magaziner J, Alexander N, Wallace RB, Miller ME, Travison TG, Greenspan SL, Gurwitz JH, Rich J, Volpi E, Waring SC, Manini TM, Min LC, Teresi J, Dykes PC, McMahon S, McGloin JM, Skokos EA, Charpentier P, Basaria S, Duncan PW, Storer TW, Gazarian P, Allore HG, Dziura J, Esserman D, Carnie MB, Hanson C, Ko F, Resnick NM, Wiggins J, Lu C, Meng C, Goehring L, Fagan M, Correa-De-Araujo R, Casteel C, Peduzzi P, Greene EJ. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33037632
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: In the Strategies to Reduce Injuries and Develop Confidence in Elders (STRIDE) study, a multifactorial intervention was associated with a nonsignificant 8% reduction in time to first serious fall injury but a significant 10% reduction in time to first self-reported fall injury relative to enhanced usual care. The effect of the intervention on other outcomes important to patients has not yet been reported. We aimed to evaluate the effect of the intervention on patient well-being including concern about falling, anxiety, depression, physical function, and disability.
well-being; fall injury prevention; older persons; pragmatic trials