Citation
Gunasekaran P, Fraser CL, Hodge C. J. Neurol. Sci. 2020; 419: e117168.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
33038568
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Abnormalities of eye movement and visual processing are common in traumatic brain injury. The King-Devick test (KDT) has been widely used in the detection and recovery of concussion. Current recommendations propose performing the initial test at baseline and then repeating annually to account for potential learning effects. In practice, this may still account for large deviations. The aim of this study was to determine the number of trials needed for a player to achieve a ceiling effect and to determine the validity of the existing protocol requiring two tests at baseline.
Keywords
Sports-related concussion; Vision; King-Devick test; Oculomotor function; Saccadic rhythm