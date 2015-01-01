Abstract

Firearm injury and mortality is a major public health concern that has taken a devastating toll on young Americans for decades. In 2018, 3335 young people (aged 1-19) died of firearm injuries, specifically homicide (55%), suicide (39%), and unintentional injury (3%).1 In a recent article, the Firearm Safety Among Children and Teens Consortium2 recommended increased attention to safe firearm storage in the home and other places (eg, cars) where individuals <18 years of age may have unauthorized access to prevent firearm injury and mortality, specifically suicide and unintentional injury. Such efforts draw on robust empirical findings that suggest that safer firearm storage will save lives.3 A simulation study revealed that a modest increase in safe firearm storage would result in a 32% decrease in lives lost.4



One setting ripe for delivering anticipatory guidance paired with safe storage devices, such as cable locks or lockboxes, is the pediatric health care setting. In this Pediatrics Perspectives, we offer suggestions for needed research to allow pediatric clinicians to offer recommendations that reflect effective and acceptable ways to safely store firearms to keep youth safe and that incorporate the voices of firearm stakeholders...

Language: en