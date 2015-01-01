SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Slovic P. Risk Anal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/risa.13606

PMID

33037665

Abstract

I shall discuss, from a personal perspective, research on risk perception that has created an understanding of the dynamic interplay between an appreciation of risk that resides in us as a feeling and an appreciation of risk that results from analysis. In some circumstances, feelings reflect important social values that deserve to be considered along with traditional analyses of physical and economic risk. In other situations, both feelings and analyses may be shaped by powerful cognitive biases and deep social and partisan prejudices, causing nonrational judgments and decisions. This is of concern if risk analysis is to be applied, as it needs to be, in managing existential threats such as pandemic disease, climate change, or nuclear weapons amidst a divisive political climate.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive biases; risk analysis; risk as feelings; the affect heuristic; virtuous violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print