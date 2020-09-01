Abstract

The state law to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan went into effect in December 2018. Increased availability and use of cannabis in Michigan have led to an increase in emergency department (ED) visits associated with all forms of the drug. The purpose of this report is to describe the clinical effects and toxicity associated with ingestion of food products containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), during the early legalization period of recreational cannabis in Michigan.

