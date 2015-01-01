Abstract

The Moroccan Years of Lead (1956-1999) are an important case for the investigation of testimonial literature's potential to undermine impunity. Both survivors and families of the victims of this dark period of state-mandated violations of human rights have continuously demanded truth, justice, and state apology for the crimes it committed against them. Nevertheless, these demands were not met, even with the establishment of the Arbitration Commission in 1999 and the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (ERC) in 2004. In this article, I draw on writings of survivors of Tazmamart secret prison (1973-1991) to argue that their testimonial literature bears witness in lieu of perpetrators. Because the ERC was not mandated to investigate perpetrators, testimonial literature is the only place where we can gain knowledge about them and their violations of human rights. Indeed, Tazmamart survivors' testimonial literature provides a unique window through which readers can access the hidden and complex underworld of the perpetrators of state violence in Tazmamart prison camp. I first discuss the implications of the ERC's failure to report on perpetrators' crimes, then analyze several testimonial books to reveal how perpetrators are eventually held accountable in these works.

