Journal Article

Citation

Thyne C, Hitch K. J. Conflict Resolut. 2020; 64(10): 1857-1884.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0022002720935956

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Once considered artifacts of history, research on coups has burgeoned recently. Most studies focus on decisions to stage coups, considering factors like individual benefits, organizational interests, and government legitimacy. Less work considers what happens following coups. This article considers the political trajectory of states following coups. We argue that external reactions to coups play important roles in whether coup leaders move toward authoritarianism or democratic governance. When supported by external democratic actors, coup leaders have an incentive to push for elections to retain external support and consolidate domestic legitimacy. When condemned, coup leaders are apt to trend toward authoritarianism to assure their survival. We test our argument by considering how international responses to coups from states and international organizations influence coup states' political trajectories. Our findings indicate that international actors play key roles in determining democracy levels of coup-born regimes.


Language: en
