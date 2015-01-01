SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Henne PS, Saiya N, Hand AW. J. Conflict Resolut. 2020; 64(10): 1943-1967.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0022002720916854

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article addresses a puzzle in terrorism studies. That terrorism functions as a "weapon of the weak" is conventional wisdom among terrorism researchers. When it comes to religious communities, however, often it is those groups favored by the state--rather than repressed minority communities--that commit acts of terrorism. We argue that this is because official religious favoritism can empower and radicalize majority communities, leading them to commit more and more destructive terrorist attacks. We test this claim using a statistical analysis of Muslim-majority countries. Our findings support the idea that the combination of state support of religion and discrimination against minorities encourages terrorism from majority religious groups.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print