Abstract

Production, trade and consumption of marijuana are illegal in Papua New Guinea. However, marijuana is still produced and used locally, with little known studies into the impact it may have on the individual and community. This paper reports two death incidents related to the use of marijuana in Goroka district, Eastern Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea, using the WHO 2016 Verbal Autopsy instrument, adapted for use within the Comprehensive Health and Epidemiological Surveillance System, operated by Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research since 2018. The paper confirms marijuana use as the cause of death leading to the two reported homicidal incidents and provides inputs for the current discussion of legalization of marijuana use in PNG, and calls for legal actions to effectively control marijuana abuse in the country.



Keywords

Cause of Death Analysis; Comprehensive Health and Epidemiological Surveillance System; Marijuana; Papua New Guinea; Verbal Autopsy

Language: en