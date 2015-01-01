|
Patchin JW, Schafer J, Jarvis JP. Policing (Bradford) 2020; 43(1): 137-150.
PURPOSE Cyberbullying - using technology to intentionally and repeatedly engage in bullying behaviors - has gained considerable public attention over the last decade. Parents and educators regularly instruct students about appropriate online behaviors and threaten consequences for misbehaviors. The role and responsibility of law enforcement officers in preventing and responding to cyberbullying incidents remains uncertain. While clear violations of the law (e.g. threats of physical harm) most directly implicate the police, other - more common behaviors - such as rumor spreading or hurtful online commenting do not. The paper aims to discuss this issue.
Language: en
Adolescence; Cyberbullying; Police perceptions