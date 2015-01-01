Abstract

PURPOSE Cyberbullying - using technology to intentionally and repeatedly engage in bullying behaviors - has gained considerable public attention over the last decade. Parents and educators regularly instruct students about appropriate online behaviors and threaten consequences for misbehaviors. The role and responsibility of law enforcement officers in preventing and responding to cyberbullying incidents remains uncertain. While clear violations of the law (e.g. threats of physical harm) most directly implicate the police, other - more common behaviors - such as rumor spreading or hurtful online commenting do not. The paper aims to discuss this issue.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The current study surveyed 1,596 law enforcement supervisors attending the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy (NA) program. The survey instrument assessed perceptions of law enforcement responsibility in cyberbullying incidents. Data were collected in three waves over a nine-year period, allowing the measurement of attitudinal changes over time.



FINDINGS The authors find that certain officer characteristics are associated with a greater interest in responding to different types of cyberbullying (including having children at home and having previous experience dealing with cyberbullying) and that these perceptions have evolved over time. Research limitations/implications The data are specific to law enforcement leaders who participated in the NA and are therefore not generalizable to all officers. Nevertheless, implications for explaining variance and law enforcement involvement in cyberbullying incidents are discussed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This is the first study to survey law enforcement leaders over time to assess their evolving perceptions of law enforcement's role in addressing cyberbullying among youth.

Language: en