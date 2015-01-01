|
Shramko SS, Golina VV, Kolodyazhny MG. Wiad. Lek. 2019; 72(12 cz 2): 2496-2500.
(Copyright © 2019, Polskie Towarzystwo Laekarskie)
unavailable
32124775
OBJECTIVE: Introduction: Almost 3.3 million people die from alcohol abuse each year worldwide accounting for almost 5% of all deaths. In 20% of cases alcohol is a cause of death in traffic accidents with more than 250 million men and women suffering from health disorders due to alcohol consumption and the prospects for improving this situation are disappointing [1]. Alcohol abuse has a negative impact not only on the health of the population, but also on public relations in general. It is about causing physical, moral and material harm to the "healthy" part of the population, as well as financial burden related to social payments. Addressing and reducing the problem of alcoholism requires a coherent government policy. The aim: To summarize the modern progressive experience of preventing alcoholism and to identify the most promising directions of this phenomenon limitation by medical and socio-legal measures.
Language: en
alcohol and crime; Alcohol Drinking; alcohol policy; Alcoholic Beverages; alcoholism; Alcoholism; Commerce; Female; health disorders; Humans; Male; public health; Ukraine