Abstract

Susanne Bier and David Farr's 2016 television adaptation of John le Carré's novel The Night Manager ("Manager") indexes the resilience of traditional Christian misogyny in contemporary British-American media. In the first episode of the series, Sophie (Aure Atika)'s partner Freddie Hamid (David Avery) brutally beats her. In the subsequent scene, despite her scars, Sophie has a sex scene with the eponymous night manager Pine (Tom Hiddlestone). Sophie's eye socket and the left side of her face bear fresh bruises and wounds throughout the sex scene. And in the sixth and final episode, Pine and Jed (Elizabeth Debicki) have sex after she has been tortured at length by her partner Roper's (Hugh Laurie) henchman, at Roper's request. Jed's neck, face, and arms bear bruises from the torture.



These sex scenes function as a space of revelation. I interpret the women's wounds and injuries alongside a feminist-critical tradition of reading noir on screen. Inaugurated by Ann Kaplan's 1978 Women in Film Noir, many feminist commentators have since made the claim that women in noir achieve a peculiar significance, and their key scenes a subversive meaning; "in excess of" their punitive treatment within the narrative (Kaplan 5; Harvey 31; Tasker Working Girls 117). My reading emphasizes a tension between Manager's patriarchal narrative framing and these two sex scenes that I argue disrupt and subvert the former.



That Sophie and Jed are brutalised by their partners does not tell us much: it is a routine expectation in British-American film and television that "bad guys" are tough on "their" chicks. It is only after these violent encounters with their partners, when the women share "romantic" moments with Pine, that the text's patriarchal entitlement is laid bare ("revelation" stems from Late Latin revelare to "lay bare"). Forgetting about their cuts, injuries and bruises, they desire Pine, remove their clothes, and are stimulated, stimulating, pleasuring, and pleasured. Director Bier and writer Farr assume that a 2016 British and American audience will (i) find these encounters between Sophie and Pine, and Pine and Jed, to be romantic and tender; and also (ii) find Pine's behavior consistent with that of a "savior". These expectations regarding audience complicity are truly revelatory.



Sophie and Jed's wounds constitute a space of revelation: the wounds are in excess of, and spill over, the patriarchal narrative framing. Their wounds indicate that the narrative has approached a moment of excessive patriarchal entitlement--emphasising extreme power imbalances between Pine and the women--and break through the narrative framing and encourage feminist enquiry. I use feminist legal theorist Catharine MacKinnon's theory of consent to argue that, given this blatant power inequity, it could be interpreted the characters have different perspectives of the sexual act and it is questionable whether the women are in fact consenting...

