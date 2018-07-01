Abstract

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse estimated 60,000 people were sexually abused as children in Australian Institutions during the period it examined and recommended the Australian Government establish a single National Redress Scheme. The National Redress for Institutional Child Sexual Abuse Act 2018(the NRS Act) commenced on 1 July 2018 enacting some, but not all, of the recommendations of the Royal Commission, including the implementation of the three elements of redress, the use of a matrix to determine monetary payments, and the provision of an internal review scheme. Redress under the NRS Act includes a "direct personal response by the institution", "counselling and psychological care" and "monetary payments". All States and Territories were required to respond to the NRS Act by referring relevant powers to the Commonwealth in order to facilitate the operation of the national scheme. In addition each jurisdiction enacted particular responses to the NRS having regard to the existing victims of crime legislation in each State or Territory. This article surveys the NRS Act and the approach adopted by Western Australia and the other sub-national jurisdictions in responding to the NRS Act.

Language: en