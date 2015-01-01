|
Citation
Maier A, Rassenhofer M, Hoffmann U, Fegert JM. GMS J. Med. Educ. 2020; 37(1): Doc10.
DOI
PMID
32270024 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The shortage of skilled workers and overloaded schedules make further training of health professionals difficult. In addition, child protection is not a systematic part of medical studies. The evaluation of an online course on child protection in medicine reveals positive feedback but also that the main reason for participants aborting the course is lack of time. Dissemination, as an active, targeted spreading of knowledge, can help to further spread knowledge about child protection in the target group. The aim of this article is to investigate whether and how the contents of the online course can be disseminated by professionals who have completed the online course.
Keywords
