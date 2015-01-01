Abstract

One of the truly unique and fascinating things about the human voice as an instrument is how the entirety of the singer's physicality is utilized for its production. The voice is something that grows with the body and is intrinsically linked to our self in both a physical and emotional way.1 Being thus linked, when the body under- goes trauma there are inevitable repercussions for the voice, especially in its capacity as an instrument. When dealing with a young adult that has been subject to childhood sexual abuse, in training the body and voice as a classical instrument one encounters the possibility for the posttraumatic effects of the experience to manifest themselves.2 Considering the longlasting influence of childhood sexual abuse on young singers, one must consider Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to fully understand the effect: "Post traumatic stress refers to certain enduring psychological symptoms that occur in reaction to a highly distressing, psychologically disruptive event."



The event or events in question have longlasting effects that are often manifested physically, often at later dates and in unexpected circumstances.4 While the trauma has a serious immediate impact on the mental state of the victim, the emotional turmoil caused by such an event also has a significant subsequent effect on the nervous system.5 This way the effects of the trauma are relived and thus the "debilitating symptoms associated with the trauma" can be recreated even after the abuse has ended, and can inflict the victim with intrusive thoughts and bodily sensations for years after the abuse ends.6 The posttraumatic effects of abuse manifest in symptoms that range from generalized anxiety, to repercussions that have been proven to effect bodily functions.7 It can result in abnormalities in the nervous system that lead to physical problems such as headaches, stomach pain, asthma, bladder infec- tions, and chronic pelvic pain.



A close examination of how the effects of childhood sexual abuse can cre- ate difficulties for the young classical singer can inform teachers on how to consider and navigate them effectively. It is important to note that unless they are professionally qualified to do so, it is not appropriate for the voice teacher to render mental health evaluations. Unless trauma and mental health counselling is one's specific sphere of expertise, it is crucial that a student is guided toward, or encouraged to seek, professional help with this issue, if it is apt and safe for them to do so. Examples outlined in this article are for informative purposes, and a resource...

